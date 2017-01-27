Lockdown lifted at central Valley schools - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lockdown lifted at central Valley schools

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Kenny C. Guinn Middle School and Harvey N. Dondero Elementary School were placed on soft lockdown due to police activity in the area on Friday, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Officer Mike Rodriguez, of Metro, said police responded to the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road just before noon to investigate a domestic-related call. 

Rodriguez said a man was threatening a woman with a gun. The man ran from the area when officers arrived on scene.

Police said the lockdown was lifted before 2 p.m. The suspect was not located. 

No injuries were reported, according to police.

We will update this story as more details become available. 

