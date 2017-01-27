Woman killed in Laughlin apartment fire identified

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified a body found after a fire at a Laughlin apartment complex in November.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 30-year-old Crystal Renken, was identified as the victim.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire on Nov. 14 in the 3600 block of Needles Highway at 5:44 p.m. Crews extinguished the blaze within eight minutes. During a search of the unit at the apartment complex, firefighters located Renken.

[READ MORE: Body found after fire at Laughlin apartment complex]

The cause and manner of death have not been determined by the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.