Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rancho near Torrey Pines

Las Vegas Metro police said a motorcyclist has died after a crash Friday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 6:48 a.m. near Rancho Drive and Torrey Pines Drive.

Police said it appears the motorcyclist was speeding at the time of the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist and the driver of the car involved were transported to University Medical Center. The 22-year-old motorcyclist has died from his injuries and the 50-year-old driver of the car is expected to be okay.

Metro's Fatal Detail has been called to investigate the scene.

According to the RTC, Rancho Drive is closed between Craig Road and Lone Mountain Road. Police urge motorists to use alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.

