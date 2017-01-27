Teenager dies week after Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teenager dies week after Las Vegas crash

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian near Vegas Drive and Cimarron Road on Jan. 20, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5) Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian near Vegas Drive and Cimarron Road on Jan. 20, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
Authorities said a teenager involved in a crash in northwest Las Vegas has died from her injuries.

Police said the 15-year-old girl, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Jazaya Williams, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Friday.

Police said Williams was inside a crosswalk at the intersection of Vegas Drive and Cimarron Road on Jan. 20 when she was struck by a Fiat 500. The collision forced her to the ground. 

Williams was transported to University Medical Center where she died one week later, police said.

The 71-year-old driver of the Fiat remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

