PD: Alcohol a factor in fatal crash near Alta, Decatur

Las Vegas police are investigating an overnight crash where a woman was killed after her vehicle went through numerous block walls in the west part of town.

Officers were called to 4629 Alta Dr., near Decatur Boulevard, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a vehicle accident.

Police said a 48-year-old woman drove her Ford Expedition through three block walls in the neighborhood, before coming to rest in a backyard of the one of the residences.

The woman was pronounced deceased in the collision, according to Metro, and alcohol impairment appeared to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Authorities had traffic restrictions in the neighborhood for the investigation at the scene.

Metro said this was the ninth traffic related fatality in their jurisdiction in 2017.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will update the woman's identity once family has been notified.

