Russell Road 'Raiders': Team eyes plot for Las Vegas stadium

Renderings were presented of a stadium built for the NFL's Raiders on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

Lease plans revealed Thursday calls for the Raiders to build their Las Vegas home on the Russell Road plot west of Interstate 15.

Under the plans, the Raiders will purchase the plot contingent on whether their relocation request gets approved by NFL owners.

The plot is 60 acres.

The Bali Hai golf course was also eyed for a possible landing spot of the $1.9 billion stadium.

The development is the latest check-mark on a to-do list to bring the NFL franchise to the Silver State.

Last week, the Raiders officially filed for relocation to Las Vegas. The move requires an OK from 24 of the 32 team owners.

The selection of the site gives the Raiders the centerpiece of the team's proposal when it's presented to owners in late March.

"They've gotten support from several owners," NFL insider and radio talk show host Joe Arrigo pointed out. "There are a couple who do not support the move."

The 107-page proposal also outlined features to the stadium, including a retractable roof and retractable grass.

"That's their premiere site, clearly," Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said. "That's the way they're looking at it. I don't know if that's the premiere site for the Adelson family. But, for the Raiders, it clearly is."

Sisolak alluded to casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's involvement on the stadium project. Sisolak noted the Raiders are still in money talks with the Adelsons, but there is talk of other funding sources if the Adelsons drop out.

While the site appears to be a lock, studies on traffic and infrastructure at the Russell Road site have yet to come in, Sisolak said.

You can read the full lease agreement for the Raiders stadium here:

