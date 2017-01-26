'Duke of Manchester' sentenced in Las Vegas burglary case

An Australian man who claims to hold a British royal title was sentenced to prison this this week, convicted of attempted burglary in Las Vegas.

Police said the 54-year-old Alexander Montagu-Manchester identified himself as Britain's 13th Duke of Manchester. That's a title dating back 950 years.

Montagu-Manchester, was sentenced to at least 14 months in prison but was credited for more than six months time served, according to court records. He must also pay nearly $2,000 in fees and fines.

Montagu-Manchester was released on bail in July after he was arrested on a home break-in burglary charge.

He was jailed again Aug. 12 following his arrest on a false police report charge alleging he contacted a story that his wife wounded him with a knife.