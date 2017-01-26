North Las Vegas mayor eyeing growth in 'State of the City'

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee addressed the growth of the city in his "State of the City" address on Jan. 26, 2017. (FOX5)

Despite recently reported woes involving Faraday Future and its planned plant, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee was confident in the city's growth for the next year.

Lee expressed that sentiment during his State of the City address on Thursday.

During his address, Lee applauded the speed of the city becoming a business opportunity hub.

"Apex has become a hot commodity," he said. "New businesses contact us every day, wanting to develop there."

The stars of the address, electric car maker Faraday Future and Hyperloop, both call Apex home.

"These technologies Faraday included have made a substantial investment in our communities," Ward 1 Councilman Isaac Barron pointed. "I look forward to see what they're going to do."

Lee brushed off concerns about the company's money issues and recent legal problems. For example, a company brought in to do virtual reality for the carmaker is claiming Faraday has not paid it in full. Faraday Future denies the accusation.

"I don't know a thing about it," Lee asserted. "I just trust them. They just got $2.18 billion, and I know they've got some big plans in the future to announce. You'd have to talk to them about that"

The city's director of public works elaborated on Faraday Future's plans, saying the company expects to start construction next month. One plant could be completed this summer.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.