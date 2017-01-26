Wanted NLV man in brutal attack arrested in Utah

Ronny Withers, 35, suspect in the attack of his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 24, 2017. (Source: NLVPD)

Utah authorities have arrested a wanted man out of North Las Vegas who was suspected in a brutal attack of his ex-girlfriend.

The North Las Vegas Police Department made a call-out to search for 35-year-old Ronny Withers Thursday.

According to police, Withers was sought after officers found a 28-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The incident was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Egret Court, near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the woman went to her ex-boyfriend's home to retrieve her belongings when she was attacked. Police believe Withers stabbed the victim multiple times before leaving the scene.

Friday, the NLVPD updated the situation and said the 35-year-old suspect was taken into custody late Thursday night after a brief police pursuit with Utah authorities near Salt Lake City.

Withers was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the pursuit and will be extradited back to North Las Vegas to face charges, including attempted murder, according to NLV police.

Before the NLVPD made the call-out, the search for Withers went viral on Facebook with a post showing the injuries to the alleged victim. You can view the post here (Warning: images may be disturbing for some).

North Las Vegas police also noted that Withers has an extensive arrest history, violent tendencies and thanked everyone for their assistance in locating him.

