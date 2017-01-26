Manhunt ends as police arrest OK Corral homicide suspect

Police searched an area near Tree Line Drive and Charleston Boulevard for an armed man on Jan. 26, 2017. (Jen Hurtado/FOX5)

An armed man, wanted for the homicide at OK Corral last week, was arrested Thursday night following a manhunt in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro police said a search for 24-year-old Joel Nuno-Cruz began at 4:35 p.m. in the area of Tree Line Drive and East Charleston Boulevard.

According to police, Nuno-Cruz is suspected in the OK Corral homicide from Saturday. The same homicide suspect is accused in a string of robberies that happened this month. The robberies took place between Jan. 7 and Jan. 17.

The search prompted lockdowns at nearby Goldfarb and Iverson elementary schools. Capt. Ken Young, of CCSD police, said SafeKey programming and custodial staff were affected. No classes were in session.

