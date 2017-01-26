Former human trafficking victim: 'We are not doing enough' to stop it

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said the state is the second largest port for human trafficking. (FOX5)

"It is not anyone's choice. People get tricked into it," Camille Naaktgeboren said of human trafficking.

Naaktgeboren was a victim of the practice. Between the ages of 5 and 17 years old, Naaktgeboren said her family trafficked her and, on occasion, forced her to do child pornography.

"I didn't even know what to call it," she said. "I believed my family loved me, and this was okay."

Naaktgeboren, who attends UNLV, is working to get her doctorate in public relations. According to her, there is a lot people do not know or understand about the human trafficking industry.

"[People] think it's something in other countries, but there is so much of it here. There are Americans being trafficked by a pimp, family or labor trafficking," Naaktgeboren said.

"There are 20 million victims worldwide, and the criminal enterprise is worth up to $150 billion dollars," said Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Laxalt's office released this week videos in both English and Spanish to raise awareness about the problem which continues to grow within the state.

"We are the second largest port for human trafficking in the country," said Sarah Walker, of Break These Chains, Live Free, which is a group that works with organizations to help victims of human trafficking.

"Sixty-five percent of the victims live here locally," she stated. "It's not just women. It's slave labor, and it's boys and men."

For everyone looking to bring awareness to the international problem of human trafficking, they say education is key, and not being afraid to talk about the issue is important as well.

"We are not doing enough," Naaktgeboren emoted. "We need to have a conversation that looks into why people are buying sex in the first place and what kind of culture do we have that it's acceptable to do this."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.