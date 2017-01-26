Firefighters respond to smoke in Mandalay Bay laundry chute

Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, seen in this undated photo. (FOX5)

A scare inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel drew firefighters to respond Thursday afternoon.

According to Clark County Fire Department, crews were called to the Mandala Bay hotel-casino at about 3:45 p.m. on reports of a fire.

Arriving firefighters received reports of a fire in a garbage chute on the 35th floor, CCFD said. Fire personnel went to the hotel floor to investigate.

Firefighters were able to locate a laundry chute which stretched from the 35th to the 39th floors with dissipating and light smoke, CCFD said. Firefighters determined there was no active fire.

Workers at the hotel used a ventilation system to remove the smoke.

CCFD said no evacuations were necessary, and no injuries were reported.

