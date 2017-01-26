CCSD reaffirms measure that protects undocumented students

School trustees in Las Vegas have approved a measure that its sponsor called a reaffirmation of existing policy that students and families have immigration safe haven regardless of their citizenship status.

An overflow crowd turned out for the Thursday vote that Clark County School District board member Carolyn Edwards called a response to President Donald Trump's promises to deport people living in the U.S. without legal permission.

One grandmother, Vicenta Montoya, told trustees that a 9-year-old girl she reads with after school told her about 4th grade students taunting classmates that they now face deportation.

Edwards said the measure reinforces protection for children of immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act that former President Barack Obama renewed with a signing ceremony at a Las Vegas high school in November 2014.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.