Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-15 near Jean

Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 was diverted off the freeway at Jean after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, Nevada Highway Patrol said.

According to NHP, the incident happened at 3:14 p.m. on I-15 near Mile Marker 11. Troopers said a semi-truck and a pedestrian, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 41-year-old David a Peterson. were involved.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, elaborated that Peterson was a motorist who had exited his vehicle after a crash on northbound I-15.

Before the crash, Peterson, who was operating a Kia Rio, was seen driving recklessly on the freeway. Peterson struck a center median, exited the vehicle, jumped over the median wall and ran out onto the southbound lanes, NHP said.

Witnesses said Peterson laid down in the travel lane and was struck by a semi-truck.

Traffic was diverted at exit 12 at Jean during the investigation.

