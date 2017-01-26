Pedestrian succumbs to injuries from Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian succumbs to injuries from Las Vegas crash

Posted: Updated:
Police blocked Marion Drive near Nellis Boulevard after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Police blocked Marion Drive near Nellis Boulevard after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Authorities said a pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday.

Las Vegas Metro police said the 67-year-old pedestrian died as a result of the collision on Wednesday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Alicia Coronado, of Las Vegas.

Police said Coronado was struck by a vehicle on Owens Avenue and Northwind Court, near Marion Drive, while walking outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.