Pedestrian succumbs to injuries from Las Vegas crash

Police blocked Marion Drive near Nellis Boulevard after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Authorities said a pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday.

Las Vegas Metro police said the 67-year-old pedestrian died as a result of the collision on Wednesday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Alicia Coronado, of Las Vegas.

Police said Coronado was struck by a vehicle on Owens Avenue and Northwind Court, near Marion Drive, while walking outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.