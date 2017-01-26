Coroner: Las Vegas boy's death ruled a homicide

A seven-year-old killed in a homicide on Oct. 30, 2016 is shown in an undated image provided by family.

The death of a seven-year-old boy who was found severely injured and unconscious at the Siegel Suites on Oct. 30 has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Richard Findley, Jr. died from blunt force abdominal trauma.

Emergency responders were called to the Siegel Suites, near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road, for a medical emergency, but they found the boy unconscious with trauma to his body, authorities said. Findley, Jr. was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy’s four siblings, his mother, and a roommate were in the unit at the time the incident occurred, authorities said.

Police later arrested the roommate, Kenneth Robinson, in connection to the incident. Police believe Robinson was responsible for Findley. Jr.'s injuries.

