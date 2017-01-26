Coroner: Las Vegas boy's death ruled a homicide - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner: Las Vegas boy's death ruled a homicide

Posted: Updated:
A seven-year-old killed in a homicide on Oct. 30, 2016 is shown in an undated image provided by family. A seven-year-old killed in a homicide on Oct. 30, 2016 is shown in an undated image provided by family.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The death of a seven-year-old boy who was found severely injured and unconscious at the Siegel Suites on Oct. 30 has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Richard Findley, Jr. died from blunt force abdominal trauma.

Emergency responders were called to the Siegel Suites, near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road, for a medical emergency, but they found the boy unconscious with trauma to his body, authorities said. Findley, Jr. was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

RELATED:

The boy’s four siblings, his mother, and a roommate were in the unit at the time the incident occurred, authorities said.

Police later arrested the roommate, Kenneth Robinson, in connection to the incident. Police believe Robinson was responsible for Findley. Jr.'s injuries. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.