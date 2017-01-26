Report: Alleged gang member killed while collecting drug money in Las Vegas

A man was shot and killed while collecting a fee from another man, known as “Assassin,” selling narcotics in a Las Vegas neighborhood, according to an arrest report.

According to the report for Denfield Wright, the homicide victim, Nelson Navarijo-Padilla, was going to the apartment Wright was allegedly selling drugs from to collect a “taxing” fee. Navarijo-Padilla, a reported gang member, collected money from people selling drugs in the area the gang claimed as their territory.

Navarijo-Padilla went to the apartment armed with a gun with another man on Nov. 24 to collect about $50 from Wright, the report showed. The man who accompanied Navarijo-Padilla purchased drugs from Wright. Navarijo-Padilla then told Wright he would have to pay a “tax” if he was going to sell drugs in the neighborhood. Navarijo-Padilla told Wright he owed him $80 and Wright asked him to return the next day to collect the fee.

A witness, identified as Porshay Banks, told police on Nov. 25 Navarijo-Padilla returned to the apartment and displayed a handgun. Banks said while Wright and Navarijo-Padilla fought over the gun, Wright pulled out his own firearm and struck Navarijo-Padilla in the head. Banks said she heard one gunshot and saw Navarijo-Padilla collapse on the floor. Banks then dragged Navarijo-Padilla out of the apartment. Police located Banks and Navarijo-Padilla outside.

[RELATED: Man killed near downtown, woman arrested]

Banks was arrested in November, but court records show the case was dismissed in December.

Denfield was arrested Wednesday on murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell marijuana and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Records show Denfield is an ex-felon out of California. He had convictions dating back to 1996 for charges including assault, possession of a firearm and possessing a controlled substance in prison.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.