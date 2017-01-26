Police investigating stabbing near Maryland, Flamingo

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a stabbing Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident at 1:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.

One person was stabbed and transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said one person was taken into custody.

Further details were not immediately released.

