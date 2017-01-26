Lockdown lifted at Clark High School

The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

Clark High School was placed on a soft lockdown Thursday afternoon due to police activity.

The school located near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road was placed on lockdown at about noon.

Las Vegas Metro police said they were investigating a person who may have been involved in a previous shooting.

Police said they took one person into custody at 12:49 p.m.

Metro’s investigation is ongoing.

The lockdown was lifted just before 1:30 p.m.

