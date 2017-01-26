Woman found shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an overnight homicide in the northeast part of town Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive, near Alexander and Pecos Roads, at about 1:30 a.m.to investigate a reported shooting.

Police said they found an unresponsive female inside a residence at that location, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene according to Metro.

A homicide investigation indicated there was a gathering at the woman's residence prior to a roommate discovering the body.

This incident remains under investigation and is the eleventh homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identify of the victim after family has been informed

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.