Metro releases surveillance video of vehicle used in graffiti homicide

Police are searching for three to four suspects involved in a homicide in December. (Source: LVMPD)

Police released surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be connected to a homicide in hopes it will help lead them to the suspects.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, on Dec. 27 the homicide victim, identified as Richard Ares, confronted several males who were tagging a wall near an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Duneville Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard. Investigators believe a short time after the confrontation, a vehicle described as an older black Honda Civic drove towards Ares and opened fire.

Detectives said they are searching for three to four suspects. A description of the suspects was not available, but police released surveillance video of the car.

Anyone with information on this incident Is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.