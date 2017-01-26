Police activity briefly places NLV schools on lockdown

Authorities confirmed police activity briefly placed Mojave High School on lockdown Thursday morning.

According to North Las Vegas police, at about 9 a.m. officers made contact with a domestic violence suspect in the area around the high school near Fifth Street and Washburn Road.

The suspect ran from officers, but they did not chase the suspect.

A lockdown was placed at Mojave High School, but it has been lifted, police said.

Clark County School District police also said Canyon Springs High School was briefly placed on lockdown due to police activity.

