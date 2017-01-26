Willie Nelson cancels first weekend of Vegas shows

Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled the first weekend of his Las Vegas residency at The Venetian due to illness.

Nelson's performances for Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 have been canceled. The Venetian and AEG Live made the announcement Thursday just a couple of days before Nelson was expected to start his residency, Willie Nelson & Family: Vegas On My Mind.

No other specifics about Nelson's condition were given.

In a statement, AEG Live apologized to ticket holders and stated the shows will not be rescheduled, and they will be refunded.

Nelson's performances for February 1,3 & 4 are still expected to take place. MORE FOX5 will keep you posted if that changes.

Tickets for the remaining shows can be purchased here.

