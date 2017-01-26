Nevada representatives call to end 'pink tax'

Nevada representatives said they are uniting to eliminate the state's unfair taxing of women's hygiene products called the 'pink tax.'

Rep. Dina Titus, Sen. Yvanna Cancela and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui are supporting federal efforts to shelve the tax seen on feminine hygiene products.

Currently, Nevada law exempts the taxation of products like soda and candy under the category of necessities, but taxes feminine hygiene products like tampons at 8.15 percent. Nevada is one of 37 states that tax feminine hygiene products according to the Titus office.

Rep. Titus said she believes that women's products are unfairly priced at many levels. So she is supporting federal efforts to eliminate the discriminatory gender-based pricing seen on personal care products like razors, toys, and clothing.

"Tampons are not a luxury item, they are necessities, and pink razors are not worth more than blue razors," Rep. Titus said. "This isn't an argument about fiscal policy. It is about fairness and equality for women."

Titus communications office said she co-sponsored legislation during the last session of Congress to prohibit differential pricing of consumer products and services if the pricing differences are based on the gender of consumers. This year it will be reintroduced to Congress, according to Titus, as Nevada plans to be at the forefront of a national fight to eliminate unfair costs for women.

Sen. Cancela and Assemblywoman Jauregui have also introduced legislation to amend the constitution to exempt the sales tax on feminine hygiene products. Texas, Florida, Virginia, Colorado and Washington have considered similar legislation. New York, Illinois, and Connecticut eliminated their 'tampon tax' last year.

Repealing the tax could save women hundreds of dollars according to the Titus communications office.

