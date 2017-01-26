Man killed in high speed crash near Pecos, Stewart identified

A FOX5 viewer shared this image of a wreck near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue on Jan. 26, 2017. (Agustin Valencia/FOX5)

Authorities have identified a man killed in a high speed crash Thursday morning.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 20-year-old Aaron Lopez-Robles died in the crash.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at 6:19 a.m. near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Lopez-Robles was traveling north on Pecos Road. The Monte Carlo was moving at high speed when it approached the curve and drove off the roadway. The Monte Carlo then struck a wall.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We're investigating a serious injury crash at Pecos and Stewart. Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 26, 2017

Aaron Lopez-Robles was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

Police shut down Pecos Road in both directions between Stewart Avenue and Sunrise Avenue during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.