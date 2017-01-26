Man killed in high speed crash near Pecos, Stewart identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in high speed crash near Pecos, Stewart identified

A FOX5 viewer shared this image of a wreck near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue on Jan. 26, 2017. (Agustin Valencia/FOX5) A FOX5 viewer shared this image of a wreck near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue on Jan. 26, 2017. (Agustin Valencia/FOX5)
Authorities have identified a man killed in a high speed crash Thursday morning. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 20-year-old Aaron Lopez-Robles died in the crash. 

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at 6:19 a.m. near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Lopez-Robles was traveling north on Pecos Road. The Monte Carlo was moving at high speed when it approached the curve and drove off the roadway. The Monte Carlo then struck a wall.

Aaron Lopez-Robles was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. 

Police shut down Pecos Road in both directions between Stewart Avenue and Sunrise Avenue during the investigation. 

