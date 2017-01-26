Contractor claims upstart carmaker Faraday Future owes $1.8M - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Contractor claims upstart carmaker Faraday Future owes $1.8M

Automaker Faraday Future unveiled its electric concept car before its exhibition at CES on Jan. 4, 2016. (FOX5) Automaker Faraday Future unveiled its electric concept car before its exhibition at CES on Jan. 4, 2016. (FOX5)
A contractor is suing upstart electric vehicle company Faraday Future, alleging that it is owed $1.8 million for work on graphic and digital elements behind the unveiling of a concept car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

Neither Faraday Future spokesmen nor attorneys for the contractor, The Mill Group, based in Los Angeles, immediately responded Wednesday to messages about the civil lawsuit.

It was filed Jan. 13 in California state court in Los Angeles.

Mill Group alleges breach of contract. It says it has been paid $20,000 of a $1.82 million bill since completing work in October.

Faraday Future has said it'll have cars rolling off a new $1 billion assembly line in southern Nevada in 2018.

But construction work to build the factory was suspended in November.

