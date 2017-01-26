'Novelty' grenade halts traffic at Bonanza and Lamb

Police blocked off Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road amid an explosive device investigation on Jan. 25, 2017. (Jen Hurtado/FOX5)

The discovery of a possible explosive device, which eventually turned out to be a "novelty" grenade, forced police to shut down a northeast Las Vegas intersection on Wednesday night.

Police evacuated the area near Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard amid an investigation of a possible explosive device.

According to Lt. David Gordon, of Las Vegas Metro police, dispatchers received a call concerning a possible device inside a vehicle at 4401 E. Bonanza Rd. at 8:03 p.m.

Police ordered people in businesses in the southeast corner of the intersection to evacuate, according to Metro.

Police later cleared the device, which turned out to be a "novelty" grenade, according to Gordon.

Both Bonanza and Lamb were closed in both directions within a one-block radius. The roadways were reopened just after 11:30 p.m.

