Victim identified, remains in critical condition after being hit by car

A victim was identified and remained in critical condition Wednesday after he was struck by a car the night before.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, 26-year-old Jeffrey MacDonell was struck by a Honda Accord, driven by James Wallace, 76.

The accident happened on East Flamingo Road, west of Palos Verdes Street. Police said MacDonell crossed Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk before he was hit. He was forced into the windshield and then hit the ground.

MacDonell was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center, police said. He is one of several pedestrians hit by cars in the area this week. The driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.