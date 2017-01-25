Governor, elections chief say no illegal voting in Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Governor, elections chief say no illegal voting in Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Despite the arrest of a woman last summer in Nevada on allegations of voter fraud, the governor and top state election official say they know of no evidence that anyone voted illegally last November.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval told reporters during a National Governor's Association meeting Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that he wasn't aware of any illegally cast ballots.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a similar statement, in response to President Donald Trump's assertion that millions of people voted illegally in last year's presidential election.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says the president wants an investigation of voter fraud.

A 45-year-old Nevada woman who helped register voters in rural Pahrump was arrested in July and charged with falsifying registration forms and preventing at least one person from primary voting.

