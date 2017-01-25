Dad 'refereed' fight, goes to jail

A Las Vegas father is behind bars for allegedly inciting a fight between teens.

Police said Tashombi Williams, 41, 'refereed' a fight between his daughter and another student.

He spoke exclusively to FOX5 from jail and said that he did not referee a fight, and was trying to protect his daughter from being jumped by bullies.

Things escalated quickly, and Williams was put in jail.

"I miss my kids," Williams said.

The father of two said his emotions were still running high as he waited for his next court date, behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center.

"I'm just a father trying to protect his daughter," Williams said. "That was it. I wasn't trying to hurt anyone's kid, I just wanted them off of my daughter so I could take her home."

Williams is facing an assault charge after witnesses told Metro Police that he stepped in a fight between teenagers.

"My daughter called me from the dean's office and said 'Daddy can you pick me up? Some Kids are trying to beat me up.'" Williams said.

But this father said he believes it was more than just one fight.

He said his daughter has been bullied for three years at Clark High School and this time, he stepped in.

The arrest report FOX5 obtained described how it happened. Witnesses told police the fist fight escalated when Williams pulled out a knife threatening several other kids.

"For someone to do that ... It's just stupid." Robert Gonzales, a Las Vegas parent, said.

Other parents like Gonzales, said they believe he had more options.

"If you have to defend yourself; that's one thing," Gonzales said. "But to just pull it out to scare somebody ... here's a thought. They have a number, it's called 9-1-1. Use it."

Eventually someone did call 9-1-1, but before police arrived at the scene, Williams was already gone. Wednesday, he was sitting at the Clark County Jail defending his actions.

"When I looked up, there was three girls on my daughter," Williams said. "I just pulled the knife out to scare them away and get them off of my daughter."

Williams said the bullying has only continued, and that his daughter now has to be escorted to her classes.

"After all of our complaints dealing with the school, they failed to keep her protected." Williams said. "A school is an institution of learning. No child should ever feel unsafe."

Williams is also facing several other charges, including battery, child endangerment and carrying a weapon on school grounds.