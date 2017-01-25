3rd person dies after fire at Las Vegas apartment

Fire crews at the scene of a deadly apartment blaze on Lake Mead Boulevard Jan. 19, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A Las Vegas man who was one of three people found unresponsive while firefighters responded to an apartment fire died of his injuries.

The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday the death of 39-year-old Andrew Ray. According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the man was found lying outside an apartment during a Jan. 19 fire call at 833 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Andrew Ray, 37-year-old Diana Bankston, and 8-year-old Kaysha Ray were all found unresponsive in or around the apartment. Bankston died at the scene. Andrew and Kaysha Ray were rushed to a local hospital, where the girl died on the same day.

Two teen girls inside the apartment were able to escape.

Fire investigators said they believe the fire started in the living room, but its cause is still under investigation.

Damage to the apartment is estimated at $35,000.

No smoke alarms were found in the apartment.

