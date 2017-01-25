Police seeking 3 men tied to boy's shooting near downtown

Police are looking for three people tied to a shooting in which a boy was critically injured while he was asleep inside a home near downtown Las Vegas.

According to police, the incident happened about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.

Three people walked up to a driveway and fired almost two dozen rounds from a handgun into the home, police said. Metro police released surveillance camera footage of a vehicle tied to the incident:

An 11-year-old boy was wounded in his chest and arm from the shooting. Police said the boy was transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police described the men tied to the shooting as Hispanic. Police believe they arrived in a light-colored SUV.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact the Downtown Area Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-1553. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

