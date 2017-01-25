Vegas-area school district considering sanctuary declaration

A Las Vegas school trustee wants the nation's fifth-largest public school district to declare itself an immigration sanctuary for students and staff, regardless of their citizenship status.

Clark County School Board member Carolyn Edwards said Wednesday that a resolution she's asking the board to pass on Thursday is a response to President Donald Trump's campaign promises to deport people living in the U.S. without legal permission.

Almost half the 322,000 students at the 351 schools in Las Vegas area are of Hispanic heritage.

Edwards says the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program already protects students.

She says she wants to endorse a "sanctuary campus" effort, and show that Las Vegas has a policy in place so the government won't start asking schools if a student is a citizen.

