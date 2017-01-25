4 sought in brazen robbery of Las Vegas store clerk

A screen grab shows two of the four suspects sought by police for a brazen robbery. (Source: LVMPD)

Police need your help locating four men suspected of violently robbing a convenience store clerk in the northeast portion of the Valley on Sunday.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the incident at the convenience store in the 1900 block of north Nellis Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Metro said the four suspects entered the store and pistol whipped the store clerk, causing him to fall to the ground. Once on the ground, the clerk, who was alone at the time, was kicked several times until he was knocked unconscious.

The suspects “brazenly” took several items including cash, merchandise, the clerk’s wallet and cell phone, Metro said.

The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Metro said a person, who did not know what happened, found the injured clerk and called police.

Police described the first suspect as a black man, approximately 25-years-old, 6’0” tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing green pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with “Rebels Athletics” on the front and “Babyface 32” on the back. He also appeared to be wearing a long white undershirt with the letters reading “BEENTRILL#.”

The second suspect was described by police as a black man, approximately 25-years-old, 5’8” tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt with “SLW” lettering on the left shoulder.

The third suspect was described by police as a black man, approximately 25-years-old, 5’8” tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white long sleeved dress shirt and a gold chain with a dollar sign pendant. He also had a “notable” flat-top faded haircut.

Police described the fourth suspect as a black man, approximately 25-years-old, 5’8” tall, and 150 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark pants, as well as a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

