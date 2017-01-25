Man caught naked sentenced to 15 years for killing teen girlfriend

A man was sentenced Wednesday for killing his 19-year-old girlfriend last spring.

Skyler Fowler, 27, was sentenced to 10 years to life for second degree murder, and another five to 20 years for the use of a deadly weapon.

On Mar. 29, 2016, Metro police were called to the Enclave apartment complex, located near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, where they discovered Chelsey Lagle's body.

FOX5 spoke to Fowler back in June. At that time, he said he was not responsible for Lagle's death. During the interview, Fowler refused to show his face.

"I'm dead inside. All I do is lay in bed all day and think about her," he said.

The night of the murder, neighbors said they heard screaming and told FOX5 they saw Fowler running through the apartment complex naked. A neighbor recalled seeing Fowler covered in blood. He entered Fowler's apartment to see if there was anyone who needed help. The neighbor said he found Lagle's lifeless body in the bathtub, nearly decapitated.

Fowler had said he did see Lagle on Mar. 29, the day of the murder. He said it was a normal day, adding that they did not fight. In contrast, his arrest report said he called 911, admitted to taking mushrooms and told the dispatcher, "I beat her to [expletive] death."

Following the call, Metro said Fowler took Lagle's car, ran it into the apartment complex gate, then crashed into the front of a 7-Eleven store. He was arrested, naked, nearby.

Fowler described his relationship with Lagle as a "Disney fairytale."

"I just really have nothing left in me. I don't wanna talk about me. I am just dead inside," Fowler said. "I just want the record to be I love Chelsey. I would never hurt her."