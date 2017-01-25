SNHD: Flu cases rise in Clark County

Flu cases continue to increase in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district said there have been a total of 238 confirmed influenza cases with one death in an adult over the age of 65 since October. That compares to 125 confirmed cases and 11 deaths at the same time in 2016.

The amount of people hospitalized with the flu also increased to 184. 90 people were hospitalized by the same time last year.

Flu season peaks in January and February, the health district said. Officials recommend flu shots for everyone over the age of six months and practicing good hygiene to avoid contracting the flu.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.