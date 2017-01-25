Homeless man arrested in connection to Las Vegas motel fire

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a homeless man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire at a motel Wednesday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident just after midnight at the Fun City Motel on 2233 south Las Vegas Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue.

Responding officers smelled smoke coming from a motel room and asked the occupant to open the door. When the man refused, firefighters forced the door open and found a man standing next to the bed. He had a lighter in his hand and the mattress was on fire. The officers pulled the man outside and checked for additional occupants.

The officer and suspect were evaluated for smoke inhalation, the department said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze on the mattress and box spring, the department said. There was no damage to the hotel room.

Fire investigators arrested James E. Williams, 27, on one count of first degree arson.

A 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Williams on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.