Woman killed in east Las Vegas homicide ID’d

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a homicide on Monday morning.

Officials said 36-year-old Tonee Anita Walker died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The manner was ruled a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of south Nellis Boulevard, near Twain Avenue.

Police said a man and woman in a dating relationship lived at the apartment complex where the incident took place. Walker did not live there. The man of the home is the suspect.

An investigation on the incident is ongoing.

