Woman killed in east Las Vegas homicide ID’d - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman killed in east Las Vegas homicide ID’d

Posted: Updated:
The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a homicide on Monday morning.

Officials said 36-year-old Tonee Anita Walker died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The manner was ruled a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of south Nellis Boulevard, near Twain Avenue.

Police said a man and woman in a dating relationship lived at the apartment complex where the incident took place. Walker did not live there. The man of the home is the suspect.

[READ MORE: Metro investigating homicide in east Las Vegas]

An investigation on the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.