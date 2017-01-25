Coroner identifies man pinned by semi-truck in Las Vegas

Authorities have released the identity of a man who died after being pinned by a semi-truck in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Robert Warren Verzani, 44, died from blunt force injuries. The manner was ruled an accident.

Police said Verzani was pinned by a truck in the loading dock area in the 5900 block of west Tropicana Avenue, near Jones Boulevard.

[READ MORE: PD: Man killed in fatal collision near Tropicana, Jones]

The driver of the semi-truck did not show signs of impairment, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.