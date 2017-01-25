Coroner identifies woman found dead in Las Vegas apartment

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)

A woman found dead inside a Las Vegas apartment on Jan. 16 has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Adrianna George, of Las Vegas, has been identified as the victim.

Police found George with fatal gunshot wounds in an apartment in the 400 block of north Lamb Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue.

An investigation on the death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

