Coroner identifies woman found dead in Las Vegas apartment - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies woman found dead in Las Vegas apartment

Posted: Updated:
The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File) The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman found dead inside a Las Vegas apartment on Jan. 16 has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Adrianna George, of Las Vegas, has been identified as the victim.

Police found George with fatal gunshot wounds in an apartment in the 400 block of north Lamb Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue.

An investigation on the death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.