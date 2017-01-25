Man killed in Las Vegas nightclub shooting identified

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a nightclub in northeast Las Vegas on Jan. 21, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified the man killed at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Alberto Sanchez-De La Torre, 24, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Police said Sanchez-De La Torre was shot at the OK Corral nightclub near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

Police said the shooter and Sanchez-De La Torre were involved in a fight before the shooter left the club, returned with a gun and shot him. An employee of the club may have been shot unintentionally. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect remains on the loose. Police described him as a Hispanic male in his 20s with a pony tail. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt and glasses.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

