2 arrested after reports of BB gun fired at Sunset Park

An 18-year-old man and a juvenile were taken into custody Wednesday, accused of discharging a BB gun at passing vehicles near Sunset Park.

According to Clark County, park officers were informed of two people dressed in black hoodies who were also discharging a firearm.

Clark County Park Police officers caught up with two people who matched the description. The duo were also in possession of a pellet gun.

Citing maintenance workers, the county said the two people were seen firing their gun at passing vehicles on Sunset Road and at a children's playground area.

Officers arrested Keonte Carter and the boy. Carter was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The boy, who was not identified, was booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall.

Police were unable to locate anyone affected by the shooting. No injuries were reported.

