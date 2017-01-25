Power restored near Orleans hotel-casino

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

More than 900 customers were without power early Wednesday morning in Southern Nevada, according to NV Energy.

The majority of customers without power were in the west part of the town near the Orleans hotel-casino, located at the corner of Valley View Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The power outage was first reported just after 6 a.m., with NV Energy citing equipment failure near Harmon and Polaris Avenues.

Power was fully restored to the area just after 7 a.m. according to the energy company.

Officials did not release any further information about the incident.

