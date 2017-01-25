Power restored near Orleans hotel-casino - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Power restored near Orleans hotel-casino

Posted: Updated:
Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

More than 900 customers were without power early Wednesday morning in Southern Nevada, according to NV Energy.

The majority of customers without power were in the west part of the town near the Orleans hotel-casino, located at the corner of Valley View Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The power outage was first reported just after 6 a.m., with NV Energy citing equipment failure near Harmon and Polaris Avenues.

Power was fully restored to the area just after 7 a.m. according to the energy company.

Officials did not release any further information about the incident.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.