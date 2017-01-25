PD: Silverton sports book robbed, searching for suspect

Images from surveillance footage captured robbery suspect at the Silverton hotel-casino on Jan. 24, 2017. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Silverton hotel-casino Tuesday night.

Officers said a suspect got behind the sports book counter on the casino floor at about 8:30 p.m. and threatened employees with a gun while demanding money.

The suspect pointed a firearm at the clerks and ordered them to fill his duffel bag with cash. The employees complied according to Metro.

Police said the suspect then exited the casino near the parking garage and left in a gold 2000 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond Road.

The wanted man was described by police as a black male, believed to be in his 30s and approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, dark pants and armed with a black handgun.

No injuries were initially reported in the robbery according to authorities.

Anyone with further information on this incident were urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

