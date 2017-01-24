Flamingo and Paradise closed after pedestrian hit - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Flamingo and Paradise closed after pedestrian hit

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Flamingo Road, Tuesday night. Police closed the intersection of Flamingo Road and Paradise road to respond.

The person suffered life threatening, critical injuries, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police's Fatal Detail was called to the scene.

