2 sought after Henderson credit union held up at gunpoint

Another look at the second suspect in the case. (Source: Henderson PD)

Police said another man pointed a handgun at workers during the robbery on Jan. 24, 2017. (Source: Henderson PD)

Police said one of the robbers demanded money from workers at Silver State Schools Credit Union on Jan. 24, 2017. (Source: Henderson PD)

Police said two men in ski masks held up a credit union in Henderson at gunpoint on Tuesday.

According to Henderson police, the men entered the Silver State Schools Credit Union at 9302 S. Eastern Ave. at 9:55 a.m. One of the men held a handgun at workers while the other demanded money.

The men were handed an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle.

There were no injuries as a result of the holdup.

Police described one of the men as white, about 50 years old, between 5'8" and 5'10" in height, and with gray hair. This person was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, ski mask, white shirt and dark pants.

Police described the other man as white, about 20 years old, and between 5'7" and 5'9" in height. This person was last seen wearing a white buttoned dress shirt with a dark tie, a white ski mask and a gray beanie.

Anyone who recognizes the men are being urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.