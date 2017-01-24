Police hunt for violent robbers, hope Walmart photos reveal IDs

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department asked for the public's help to track down and identify two men wanted for a robbery and kidnapping.

Two unidentified men with bandannas covering their faces used a gun to threaten a man at his home last month. Police said they forced him to lie on the floor and to tell them where valuables were located. They also took his debit card and demanded he reveal his PIN number. They struck him with a gun in the back of his head and "ransacked" the apartment, police said.

Police said the stolen debit card was used at the Walmart at 3950 West Lake Mead Boulevard, where surveillance cameras spotted them leaving the store.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted by phone at 702-385-5555.