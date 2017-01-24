Video released of naked man charging at officer with knife

Paul Palmer, who was shot by a Las Vegas Metro police officer on Jan. 21, 2017. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police responded to reports of a naked man with a knife at the Gold Strike hotel-casino on Jan. 21, 2017. (FOX5)

Police said a naked man who was armed with a knife appeared to have attempted suicide by cop when he charged at Las Vegas Metro officers.

The police department revealed Tuesday details into an officer-involved shooting that took place at the Gold Strike hotel-casino near Jean, which is south of the Las Vegas Valley, on Saturday.

During a news conference, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Officer Peter Bicsanszky, 42, did not have a body-worn camera on at the time of the confrontation with 50-year-old Paul Palmer.

Bicsanszky responded to reports by hotel security of a naked man with stab wounds in the pool area at 9:41 a.m., police said. McMahill added Palmer charged at two security guards.

As the officer arrived, Palmer charged at him with the knife over his head, police said. That prompted Bicsanszky to open fire at Palmer, who died at the scene.

McMahill revealed Palmer's family told the department he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and routinely failed to take his medication. Police said they were also told he has tried to commit suicide in the past by cutting his throat. Palmer was covered in blood and self-inflicted wounds when he charged at officers, police said.

Metro also released two separate videos of the incident - one from a hotel guest that shows Palmer running toward security guards, and surveillance video that showed him charging at Officer Bicsanszky.

"He actually sits up, takes the knife, throws it at Officer Bicsanszky, and then collapses back on the ground," McMahill pointed out showing Palmer after being shot.

McMahill also added the officer first shot beanbags at Palmer, which were unsuccessful in stopping him. McMahill commended Bicsanszky for using less deadly options in stopping Palmer despite the lack of success.

"I think with the distance, he made a great decision selecting the less lethal shotgun rounds," McMahill opined. "But they didn't have any impact."

Police believe Palmer was a transient who was living out of his vehicle at the time. They don't believe Palmer was staying at the hotel. Police found his last arrest was in 1990 on drug charges.

The department was awaiting toxicology results from Palmer, which should take a couple of weeks to complete.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office is expected to examine the details of the investigation. A fact-finding panel will determine whether the shooting was justified.

The incident marked the second officer-involved shooting in Metro's jurisdiction this year, but the first resulting in death.

